He said the flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama lacks credibility when it comes to honouring promises.

Oppong Nkrumah said the last NDC administration showed that he cannot be trusted to abide by his promises.

Reacting to the NDC’s manifesto promises at a press conference in Kumasi on Tuesday, 8 September 2020, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said before Mr Mahama became President, he made several promises but achieved very little during his tenure of office.

“When you take the credibility, the thing is that for the first time, the two persons who are the front liners in this election, have both had the opportunity to occupy the office of President.

“So, in looking at the credibility of the promises they’re making, one ought to first look at their track record when they were in office and their position on some of the matters they’re speaking to today and it helps anybody who wants to do an analysis understand whether or not you can take any of these promises as credible”, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said.

John Mahama

The lawmaker, therefore, wondered how Mr Mahama would implement his manifesto promises that are geared toward expanding the policies of the current administration.

“So, for example, if you have a leader who, before he became Vice President or let’s say before he became President, promised, as part of his party’s manifesto, that they will bring a one-time premium for health insurance, and for eight years they never did it and today he turns round to say that he’ll make primary healthcare free, does it sound like a credible promise?” Mr Oppong Nkrumah asked.