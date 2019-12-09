Dr. Bawumia conceded that the NDC flagbearer is a nice man, however, he is incompetent and cannot lead Ghana again.

“People say that John Mahama is a nice man, oh yes, he may be a nice man, but he is a nice man who you give the economy and very soon you cannot get teacher trainee allowance, you cannot get nursing trainee allowance, you cannot pay your child’s school fees, you cannot get a job to do, agriculture will be declining, electricity prices will be going up, is this the kind of nice man we want?” he said at a youth rally in Tamale.

He said the NDC was never an alternative because they had demonstrated to Ghanaians that they were not capable of managing the affairs of the country, recalling that under the NDC administration the economy was on the brink of collapse leading to a freeze on public employment and the cancellation of allowances for trainee nurses and teachers and erratic power supply.

John Mahama

He said the government had made significant strides in the past three years and performed much better than its predecessors in every aspect of national development.

“The youth are at the core of the policies and programmes of Nana Akufo-Addo's government, and we remain committed to ensuring that we implement policies that have direct, positive impact on every life, particularly that of the youth,” he said.

Dr Bawumia noted that the Akufo-Addo-led government had demonstrated to Ghanaians its competence in managing the affairs of the country, and therefore should be given a second term in next year’s election.