He was taken through the COVID-19 protocols, presented his card as proof of identification before he was registered by the officials at the centre.

Addressing members of the media after the completion of the exercise, Mahama condemned supposed military intimidation of some of the voters.

John Mahama

He said "Ghana is a nation for all of us notwithstanding your ethnicity or your party affiliation. Sadly, the Akufo-Addo administration is endangering our democracy with dictatorship. A lot of the things that are happening, the closure of radio stations, the harassment of journalists and just during this registration exercise, the alienation of people and questioning their citizenship, the use of the military to prevent people from registering, it all shows a government that is determined to do everything to hang on to power.

"President Rawlings ruled this country for eight years and handed over a peaceful and united country to President Kufuor. President Kufuor also ruled for eight years and handed over a peaceful and united country to President Mills. I also took over a peaceful and united country to President Akufo-Addo. So what nation is he [President Akufo-Addo] going to hand over to me when I take over from him in 2020. We will bring back the peace and unity of this country and will make everyone feel that they belong to this country and that some people do not own this country more than others."

John Mahama

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has exceeded its projected target of registering 15 million eligible Ghanaians for the December 7, 2020, general elections.

Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensa disclosed that although the Commission had exceeded its target, it would stop at nothing to ensure that all eligible Ghanaians were captured on the electoral roll to exercise their franchise.