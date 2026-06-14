2026 FIFA World Cup: Morocco hold 5-time champions Brazil to draw in Group C opener

Five-time world champions Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited Morocco side in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C opener, extending their unbeaten run in World Cup openers to 21 games.

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Morocco came out of the blocks with intent, showing no signs of inferiority against the illustrious Seleção. The Atlas Lions dominated the early exchanges, creating a host of chances that Brazil's backline scrambled to deal with, including a vital block from Gabriel Magalhães to deny Neil El Aynaoui.

Brazil grew into the game around the quarter-hour mark, but it was Morocco who broke the deadlock on 21 minutes. A slick counter-attack saw Brahim Díaz release Ismael Saibari, who produced an exquisite chip over Alisson to put the Atlas Lions ahead.

The lead lasted just over ten minutes. Vinícius Júnior responded with a moment of individual brilliance, cutting inside from the left and firing a powerful effort into the far corner to restore parity. Lucas Paquetá nearly put Brazil ahead before the break, only to be denied by an outstanding save from Yassine Bounou in a thrilling first half.

Carlo Ancelotti made tactical changes at the interval, bringing on Danilo and Fabinho to add balance and stability. The second half, however, lacked the intensity of the first, with both sides struggling to create clear-cut chances. Alisson was called into action late on to keep out El Aynaoui's long-range effort and preserve the draw.

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