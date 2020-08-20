He said he will exempt taxing commercial vehicles at the port.

Mr. Mahama also said he will implement business strategies that will exempt startups and other smaller business from paying taxes for at least year.

“And we will exempt Commercial vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery from import duties. My government from 2021 will exempt vehicles and all other equipment imported into the country for commercial, industry and agricultural purposes from import duty,” he told labour unions in the Volta region where is currently campaigning.

John Mahama

“Newly established medium-sized companies that employ staff up to twenty (20) will be completely exempt from the payment of corporate income tax for one year. And newly established medium enterprises that employ more than twenty (20) staff will be exempted completely from the payment of corporate income tax for two years”.