He said former President John Mahama and the NDC solved the power crisis that engulfed the nation before they were voted out in 2016.

Speaking to his congregation in Accra, Re. Ankrah said every president Ghana has ever had did something while in office.

“You say John Mahama hasn’t done anything for this nation? That’s a lie. He was able to stabilise electricity and power before he left office”, Rev Korankye Ankrah told his congregation on Sunday, 1 November 2020 when he catalogued the achievements of all the Presidents of the fourth republic, as part of his teachings about honouring rather than insulting the political fathers of the land.

“John Mahama did roads; let’s stop this hypocrisy and childishness”, he said.

According to Rev Korankye Ankrah, every Ghanaian leader has contributed to the country’s development and must, therefore, be honoured and not denigrated because of politics.

He said: “I used to preach in Ho Prisons; crusades, and it will take me four hours to drive from Accra to Ho because the road was bad. One day, I was driving on the road and saw that the road was done and it took two hours and I said: ‘Who did this road? They said: ‘Rawlings’. And I said: ‘Oh, wow! At least, the father is doing something’”.

He continued: “Are you saying J.A. Kufuor hasn’t done anything for this nation? It’s a lie. You don’t mean it.

John Mahama

“The N1, Kufuor started it, Circle-Kumasi road, it was Kufuor’s time but because of political ignorance, political ingratitude, you say [he’s done nothing].

“You say the sitting President Akufo-Addo hasn’t done anything? Go and check the hospitals he’s built, go and check the roads he has added.