Mahama, Spio, Bagbin and Sly storm Hogbetsotso festival

Four presidential aspirants of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stormed Anloga to participate in the grand durbar of chiefs and people to crown the 2018 Hogbetstso festival in the Volta Region.

Former President John Mahama, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Nadowli/Kaleo constituency, Alban Bagbin, Dr Ekow Spio-Garbrah and Slyvester Mensah were part of the high profile personalities that graced the 2018 Anlo Hogbetsotso festival.

The NDC flagbearers were spotted exchanging pleasantries and on so many occasions were seen conversing and smiling to each other.

This is an indication that the presidential aspirants are more united than perceived by the public.

About Hogbetsotso

The festival is celebrated on the first Saturday in November. The colourful durbar brought together all the chiefs and elders of Anloland, the people, as well as tourists.

