Former President John Dramani Mahama is set to declare his presidential ambitions for 2020 following a successful meeting Jerry John Rawlings.

Mahama met the National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder on Wednesday to seek his blessings on becoming the party’s flagbearer in the next elections.

The two former presidents centred their discussions on the re-organisation of the party, the upcoming regional and national executive elections as well as the presidential primaries for the party.

Pulse.com.gh gathers that the meeting was also used to explain convincingly and justify why Mahama is the best man to lead the party to the 2020 elections.

The ex-president is now expected to declare his presidential ambitions on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

He will then later move to pick his forms at the Party’s headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.

So far five candidates have confirmed their ambitions of leading the NDC as flagbearer in the 2020 elections.

They are former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah; a former Trade and Industry Minister; Former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, Cape Coast South MP, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan and Second Deputy Speaker, Alban Bagbin.

Mahama has, however, been tipped as the favourite ahead of the party’s upcoming national executive elections and presidential primaries.