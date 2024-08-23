Man arrested with BVD belonging to EC

According to the police, the BVD was discovered in his possession during a search of his residence.

The device, which is used to authenticate voters during elections, is the property of the EC and is strictly controlled to prevent unauthorised use.

The police have launched an investigation to determine how the suspect acquired the BVD and whether it was intended for illicit activities.

Preliminary reports suggest that the device may have been stolen or illegally obtained from a source within the electoral body.

Authorities are also investigating whether the suspect was working alone or in collaboration with others.

However, reports stated that the voters' exhibition exercise is experiencing low turnout at the exhibition centres due to certain factors including the electronic checker option.

The Electoral Commission's exhibition exercise, which began on Monday, August 19, 2024, and will conclude on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, allows potential voters to check and verify their details in the register ahead of the December 7 general election.

This week-long exercise, conducted daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., including Saturday and Sunday, involves all registered voters.

