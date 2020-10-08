As many know, the former president has been married to Lordina Mahama for about two decades and the couple has 5 children.

Although it has been rumoured that Mahama has fathered more children from other relationships, he has managed to keep people’s focus on his children with Lordina.

The president introduced one of his sons, Sharaf Mahama to the world on his social media page.

John Mahama with his family

Sharaf Mahama is seen in a photo, with Farida and his father sitting in their living room.

There is also Jesse Mahama, who posed in a vintage themed photo with his little sister, Farida.

And then Shahid Mahama, who seems to be the “cool kid” among his siblings with his aesthetic poses.

Shahid is also seen in a photo with his other siblings trying to get a decent selfie with their father.

He may have some issues here and there in his political career but he has managed to stay strong for his family and continues to make time to carry out some very important father duties.

John Mahama with his family

Mahama, born November 29, 1958, in Damongo in the Savannah Region became vice president of Ghana in 2009.

After the death of President John Evans Atta Mills on July 24, 2012, Mahama ascended to the presidency.

He was elected president later that year and served until 2017. He was born into a politically active family.

His father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, served as a member of Parliament as well as a regional commissioner in the government of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

John and Lordina Mahama

He received a bachelor’s degree in history in 1981 from the University of Ghana, Legon, where he also completed postgraduate studies in communication in 1986.

In 1996, he was elected to Parliament under the banner of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); he was reelected in 2000 and 2004.

While in Parliament he held several posts, including Minister of Communications (1998–2001), before being chosen as the vice-presidential candidate on the NDC ticket in 2008 with John Evans Atta Mills.

John Mahama with Farida

Mills won the December 2008 presidential election, and he and Mahama were inaugurated on January 7, 2009. After the unexpected death of Mills on July 24, 2012, Mahama was elevated to the presidency, just months before the end of Mills' term.

The NDC selected Mahama to be their candidate in the December 7, 2012, election, in which he competed against seven other candidates.

He was announced the winner, with 50.7 percent of the vote; by taking more than 50 percent, Mahama narrowly avoided a runoff election with his nearest challenger, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who had won 47.74 percent.

John Mahama with his children

Nana Addo and the NPP, however, alleged that electoral fraud had taken place and filed a petition with the Supreme Court, challenging the results. In August 2013 the Court dismissed the NPP’s petition and upheld Mahama’s victory.

Affecting the economy were power shortages, which had become an unfortunate hallmark of his administration and led to a nickname for the president that Mahama himself joked about: Mr. Dumsor, dum-sor meaning "off-on" in the local Twi language and describing the regularly occurring incidents of the power outages.

Shahid Mahama

Mahama, however, was able to counter some of the frustration by pointing to his accomplishments and highlighting infrastructure projects completed under his administration, such as those in the transportation, health, and education sectors.

Mahama remained active in politics. In 2019 he was selected as the NDC’s presidential candidate for the 2020 election.