Reacting to an exposé by investigative journalist Manasseh Azuri Awuni that reveals the existence of a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) militia that trains in a top government security facility, Mahama said the office of the President, now used as an Annex (Osu Castle) to train party militia group called De-Eye.

Until 2013, the Osu Castle was the seat of government.

READ MORE: Ghana won't burn because of NDC - Mahama

Four Ministers of state at the Office of the President are housed in this building: the Minister of state in-charge Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Hamid; Minister of State in Charge of Special Development Initiative, Hawa Koomson; the Minister of State in Charge of Planning, Professor Gyan Barfour, as well as Minister of State at the Office of the President, Rocks Bukari.

The Osu Castle is where the De-Eye Group, militia group has been operating since Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took office after defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2016.

The Commander of this group is Nana Wireko Addo, popularly known as 'Choman' and the commander is former personal bodyguard of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Sources within the group, however, according to the investigations, De-Eye Group undertakes security operations in and outside Accra.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo is the chief vigilante - Mahama

Mahama speaking at the back of the exposé in a tweet said: "Watched a harrowing exposé of how the Osu Castle, until 2013, the office of the President, now used as an Annex, has become the HQ & training camp of a private militia wing of the NPP & @NAkufoAddo. Clearly, this admin has produced enough paint to paint the whole nation black."

Watch the exposé below: