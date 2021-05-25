Ministers, MPs, MMDCEs warned against siren use

The letter indicated that per Regulation 74 (3) of L.1 2180, the specified vehicles that a siren or bell may be fitted as a warning appliance, include a government vehicle used for official purposes by the Head of State, a police vehicle and a motor vehicle used by the Fire Service.
Others are a motor vehicle used as an ambulance by a hospital or clinic, a motor vehicle used by other recognised government security agencies, and a bullion vehicle registered by the licensing authority.
The directive insists that “any vehicle outside the above list or categories with a siren or bell is, thus, in contravention of the law and the operator is liable to prosecution.”
“For the avoidance of doubt, the said ban on the use of sirens covers the following government appointees: Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers and Deputy Regional Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), CEOs of government agencies and officials of the presidency, unless otherwise designated,” the letter stated.