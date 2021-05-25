Ministers, MPs, MMDCEs warned against siren use

The letter indicated that per Regulation 74 (3) of L.1 2180, the specified vehicles that a siren or bell may be fitted as a warning appliance, include a government vehicle used for official purposes by the Head of State, a police vehicle and a motor vehicle used by the Fire Service.

Others are a motor vehicle used as an ambulance by a hospital or clinic, a motor vehicle used by other recognised government security agencies, and a bullion vehicle registered by the licensing authority.

The directive insists that “any vehicle outside the above list or categories with a siren or bell is, thus, in contravention of the law and the operator is liable to prosecution.”