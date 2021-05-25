RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ministers, MPs, MMDCEs warned against siren use

Authors:

Pulse Staff

The Jubilee House has issued a letter reminding some ministers, members of parliament, and chief executives of government institutions of the ban on using sirens and bells to evade traffic.

Present Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Present Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

The directive follows an earlier order in December 2017 against the abuse of sirens by ministers and other government officials, which is still in force.

Recommended articles

The letter indicated that per Regulation 74 (3) of L.1 2180, the specified vehicles that a siren or bell may be fitted as a warning appliance, include a government vehicle used for official purposes by the Head of State, a police vehicle and a motor vehicle used by the Fire Service.

Others are a motor vehicle used as an ambulance by a hospital or clinic, a motor vehicle used by other recognised government security agencies, and a bullion vehicle registered by the licensing authority.

The directive insists that “any vehicle outside the above list or categories with a siren or bell is, thus, in contravention of the law and the operator is liable to prosecution.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the said ban on the use of sirens covers the following government appointees: Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers and Deputy Regional Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), CEOs of government agencies and officials of the presidency, unless otherwise designated,” the letter stated.

Authors:

Pulse Staff

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Gloria Assan gets 5 bedroom house, 3 cars and GH100K from Eugene Arhin as divorce settlement

Eugene Arhin and ex-wife Gloria Assan

Residents of Accra to experience 16-day ‘dumsor’ in new ECG load shedding

Lights will go out between 6:00pm and 12 midnight on scheduled days.