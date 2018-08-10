Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Missed all the big political news this week? Check them out here


Recap Missed all the big political news this week? Check them out here

On Monday evening, the government bowed to the pressure and fired the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko for his role in the renegotiated Ameri deal.

  • Published:
Boakye Agyarko, dismissed Energy Minister play

Boakye Agyarko, dismissed Energy Minister

This week has been eventful for the Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Owing to the controversy that clouded the novation and renegotiation of the Ameri deal last week, the government started the week with an intense pressure to sacrifice someone for the botched Ameri deal.

On Monday evening, the government bowed to the pressure and fired the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko for his role in the renegotiated Ameri deal.

READ ALSO:  Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP

It was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

On Thursday, President Akufo-Addo announced his first ever ministerial reshuffle. The President did not sack any of his appointees or Ministers but made a total of 15 changes to his previous administration setup.

Below are all the 15 ministerial reshuffles made by President Akufo-Addo:

1. John Peter Amewu, former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and acting Minister for Energy, is now Minister for Energy;

2. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, is now Minister for Lands and Natural Resources;

3. Hon. Kofi Adda, Member of Parliament for Navrongo constituency and former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, is now Minister for Aviation;

READ ALSO: Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah

4. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Minister for Aviation, is now Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources;

5. Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, former Minister for Information, is now Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development;

6. Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi constituency and former Deputy Minister for Information, is now Minister for Information designate;

Otiko Afisa Djaba now Ambassador to Italy play

Otiko Afisa Djaba now Ambassador to Italy

 

7. Hon. Cynthia Morrison, Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency, is now Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection designate;

8. Paulina Tangoba Abayage, former Ambassador to Italy, is now Upper East Regional Minister designate;

9. Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, Member of Parliament for Asunafo North constituency and former deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, is now Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate;

10. Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko, Member of Parliament for Techiman North constituency, is now Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate;

Mustapha Hamid play

Mustapha Hamid

 

11. Hon. Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Member of Parliament for Madina constituency and former Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, is now Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President;

12. Rockson Bukari, former Upper East Regional Minister, is now Minister of State at the Office of the President;

13. Pius Enam Hadzide, former deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, is now Deputy Minister for Information;

14. Perry Curtis Okudzeto, former deputy Minister for Information, is now Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports; and

15. Otiko Afisa Djaba, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, is now Ambassador-designate to Italy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Appraisal: I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei Appraisal I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei
Controversial Deal: What NPP said about AMERI deal in opposition Controversial Deal What NPP said about AMERI deal in opposition
Booted Out: Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why
Ministerial Changes: Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba Ministerial Changes Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba
False Reports: Dep. Minister debunks resignation reports False Reports Dep. Minister debunks resignation reports
Reshuffle: Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador Reshuffle Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador

Recommended Videos

Presidential Convoy: Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers Presidential Convoy Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers
Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo
Electoral Commission Scandal: I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei Electoral Commission Scandal I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei



Top Articles

1 Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's whybullet
2 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their...bullet
3 Reshuffle 4 Ministers likely to be booted out of Akufo-Addo's gov'tbullet
4 AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MPbullet
5 AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES...bullet
6 Jabs Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MPbullet
7 Appraisal I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers...bullet
8 NDC Race Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predictsbullet
9 Corrupt Officials Stop interfering in Amidu's work -...bullet
10 Ministerial Changes Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

Stop creating fear and panic - Christian Council to Owusu Bempah
Disappointment Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah
Goosie Tanoh
Agenda 2020 NDC youth root for Goosie Tanoh for presidential candidate
Regional Executives 76 aspirants vie for NDC positions in Greater Accra
I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga
NDC Elections I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga