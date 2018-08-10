news

This week has been eventful for the Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Owing to the controversy that clouded the novation and renegotiation of the Ameri deal last week, the government started the week with an intense pressure to sacrifice someone for the botched Ameri deal.

On Monday evening, the government bowed to the pressure and fired the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko for his role in the renegotiated Ameri deal.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP

It was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

On Thursday, President Akufo-Addo announced his first ever ministerial reshuffle. The President did not sack any of his appointees or Ministers but made a total of 15 changes to his previous administration setup.

Below are all the 15 ministerial reshuffles made by President Akufo-Addo:

1. John Peter Amewu, former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and acting Minister for Energy, is now Minister for Energy;

2. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, is now Minister for Lands and Natural Resources;

3. Hon. Kofi Adda, Member of Parliament for Navrongo constituency and former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, is now Minister for Aviation;

READ ALSO: Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah

4. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Minister for Aviation, is now Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources;

5. Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, former Minister for Information, is now Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development;

6. Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi constituency and former Deputy Minister for Information, is now Minister for Information designate;

7. Hon. Cynthia Morrison, Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency, is now Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection designate;

8. Paulina Tangoba Abayage, former Ambassador to Italy, is now Upper East Regional Minister designate;

9. Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, Member of Parliament for Asunafo North constituency and former deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, is now Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate;

10. Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko, Member of Parliament for Techiman North constituency, is now Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate;

11. Hon. Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Member of Parliament for Madina constituency and former Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, is now Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President;

12. Rockson Bukari, former Upper East Regional Minister, is now Minister of State at the Office of the President;

13. Pius Enam Hadzide, former deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, is now Deputy Minister for Information;

14. Perry Curtis Okudzeto, former deputy Minister for Information, is now Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports; and

15. Otiko Afisa Djaba, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, is now Ambassador-designate to Italy.