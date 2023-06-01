Most of the MPs endorsing Dr. Bawumia are doing it out of hunger – Hopeson Adorye

Speaking in an Okay FM interview, Mr. Adorye, a member of the campaign team of NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, said that they are unconcerned about the over 100 MPs that are said to have endorsed the vice president because if the NPP primaries are held today, Alan will get more 60 votes from parliamentarians.

“Endorsement is a good thing but some of the endorsements are fake. Because if I know that I stand to benefit when I endorse you publicly, I will do it.

“Some of those who are endorsing publicly call and say if they don’t do that, they will go hungry… so for us, we are not afraid. If someone endorses Alan, fine. but we will not go around promising people things just to get their endorsement.

“They are bragging that they have over 100 MPs on their side but if we vote today, Alan Kerematen will get between 60 to 70 votes from the parliamentarians,” he said in the Twi dialect.

Relatedly, some market queens in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region picked up the nomination forms for Alan Kyeremanten.

The group, known for its grassroots mobilization efforts, paid the Ghc50,000 fee required for Mr. Kyerematen to participate in the upcoming presidential primaries on November 4.

Leader of the Kumasi Tomato Sellers Union Comfort Serwaa said they decided to pay the nomination fee for Mr Kyerematen to show that they trust in his capacity and ability to lead this nation.

“We decided that we won’t allow Mr Kyerematen to pick his forms, we will put resources together and pay the fee for him. So we are here to pick the forms for Alan so he can become the President of Ghana.”