MPs raise concerns over conditions of service

Emmanuel Tornyi

Members of Parliament (MPs) have recently voiced apprehensions regarding their compensation and working conditions, particularly in relation to Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin advocated for the formation of an ad hoc committee to reassess the conditions of service for both current and former MPs.

However, this request was denied by the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, who clarified that the matter had already been delegated to the House Committee for consideration.

In the preceding week, members of the Majority and Minority side in Parliament expressed concerns over the absence of comprehensive insurance schemes for MPs post-tenure.

They emphasized the need for health coverage beyond the ex-gratia payments, especially considering the health challenges many MPs encounter after prolonged periods of intense work pressure.

During a parliamentary session on March 15, 2024, Afenyo-Markin urged Andrew Amoako Asiamah, to instruct the establishment of a committee to address these pressing issues.



