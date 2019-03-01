“One thing people are not aware of is that, if you are a Member of Parliament [MP] and also appointed as Minster by the President, you will only be paid as a Member of Parliament by government. No one will take double salary,” deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam said in an interview with NEAT FM.

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday February 28, 2019 reshuffled some of his appointees and also appointed new ministers for the new regions created increasing the number of ministers to 123.

In that announcement, 13 more names were added as ministers-designate and deputy ministers-designates for the new regions.

The current administration now has 35 ministers more than its predecessor led by John Mahama which had 88 Ministers.

The NPP then in opposition criticised the number of persons serving as Ministers in the Mahama government.

They argued that the number could be reduced to 20 if the NDC administration was bold about cutting down spending and saving the national purse.