MPs who fail to attend Parliament should not be paid — Andy Appiah-Kubi

The minority’s continuous absence from the House each time Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is in court for the ambulance trial is taking a toll on parliamentary business.

An upset Appiah-Kubi recounted that he had to sit in his office until 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 21, 2024, waiting for the House to reconvene, simply because most minority members failed to show up in solidarity with their leader who was in court.

According to him, Members of Parliament are elected to represent their constituents, and consistent absenteeism undermines the democratic process.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with JoyNews, he said "We need to implement stricter measures to ensure that MPs fulfil their responsibilities. Pay cuts for absenteeism could be an effective deterrent."

The proposal to withhold pay from MPs who fail to show up in Parliament he stated is a necessary step towards enhancing accountability and efficiency within the legislative body.

By implementing this measure, Appiah-Kubi added, Ghana can set a precedent for other nations facing similar challenges and take a significant step towards strengthening its democratic institutions.

Absenteeism among Members of Parliament (MPs) in Ghana is not a new problem.

Reports have indicated that a significant number of MPs frequently miss parliamentary sessions, sometimes without valid reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

This behaviour disrupts the legislative process, as it often leads to a lack of quorum, delaying the passage of important bills and policies.