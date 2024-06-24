MPs who fail to attend Parliament should not be paid — Andy Appiah-Kubi

Appiah-Kubi expressed his concerns about the minority's frequent absences from the House when their leader is in court, describing it as a dangerous precedent.
The lawmaker for Asante-Akim North Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has proposed that members of Parliament who fail to attend proceedings should not be paid.
The minority’s continuous absence from the House each time Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is in court for the ambulance trial is taking a toll on parliamentary business.
An upset Appiah-Kubi recounted that he had to sit in his office until 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 21, 2024, waiting for the House to reconvene, simply because most minority members failed to show up in solidarity with their leader who was in court.
According to him, Members of Parliament are elected to represent their constituents, and consistent absenteeism undermines the democratic process.
In an interview with JoyNews, he said "We need to implement stricter measures to ensure that MPs fulfil their responsibilities. Pay cuts for absenteeism could be an effective deterrent."
The proposal to withhold pay from MPs who fail to show up in Parliament he stated is a necessary step towards enhancing accountability and efficiency within the legislative body.
By implementing this measure, Appiah-Kubi added, Ghana can set a precedent for other nations facing similar challenges and take a significant step towards strengthening its democratic institutions.
Absenteeism among Members of Parliament (MPs) in Ghana is not a new problem.
Reports have indicated that a significant number of MPs frequently miss parliamentary sessions, sometimes without valid reasons.
This behaviour disrupts the legislative process, as it often leads to a lack of quorum, delaying the passage of important bills and policies.
The persistent failure of MPs to attend parliamentary sessions not only hampers the legislative process but also undermines the democratic principles that underpin Ghana's political system.