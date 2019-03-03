On the said tape, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman was also heard telling party communicators to take the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, to the cleaners.

In a letter dated February 27, 2019, the CID at the Police Headquarters said it had Ofosu-Ampofo: “in respect of a tape the police had intercepted on GhanaWeb and other radio stations.

“He is to report at the CID Headquarters tomorrow Thursday at 10:00am,” the statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police David Eklu, head of police Public Relations added.

Ofosu Ampofo has responded to the leaked tape and the invitation by the CID, saying his hands are clean.

According to him, he has been in politics for so many years and has no record of violence.

He said: "I want to assure you that I am a man of peace, and my hands are clean. I have been in politics for many years, there’s no evidence I have won my victory through violence or spoken against anybody.

"I want to remain focused, the NDC wants to remain focused. We will win the election freely, fairly and clearly.”