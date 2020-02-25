Sowah Odotei, who is popularly known as Obama, said the projects he has executed in La is a record for any first-term MP in the country.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, the Deputy Minister listed three (3) community based projects he has instituted and reckons it is not happening in any constituency in Ghana.

"We have embarked on 3 key social interventions. We have embraced the "One house, One toilet" policy in La Dadekotopon and we are providing modern toilet facilities free of charge to every household and this has led to the patronage of public toilets by up to 40% and we are on course to reduce it further to about 90%."

READ ALSO: Minority MPs boycott 2020 State of the Nation Address debate

"In La we have put in place a system where creche, kindergarten and day nursery is free for every child who wants to attend the schools we have adopted in the constituency. Now we have close to 800 children on this policy who don't pay fees", Hon. Odotei disclosed.

He further indicated that healthcare has been at the heart of his policies before he was elected as the MP in December 2016.

Therefore, he said: "We have also put a system in place since 2017 where registration to the National Health Insurance Scheme is free for every child from 3 months to age 17. It is also free for any person with any form of disability and also adults above the age of 59 years."

Deputy Minister of Communications, Vincent Sowah Odotei

The La Dadekotopon constituency has been a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since Ghana reverted to democratic rule in 1992.

Prior to the election of Sowah Odotei in 2016, the NPP has only managed to win the parliamentary seat once. But despite his unlikely feat of erasing the 17,000 vote deficit to the NDC in 2012 and recapturing the seat for the elephant family, 'Obama' will be facing a keen competition from two other aspirants for the NPP parliamentary slot for La.

While acknowledging that competition is good for democracy, Hon. Odotei however charged delegates of the NPP and constituents of La by extension to look at his achievements and extend his mandate.

"For the first time anywhere in Ghana, my team have been equipping and empowering La residents in education, sanitation and in healthcare. That has never been done before and I can say that never again that the pictures of the beaches in La will be shown with people openly defecating", he said.

Vincent Sowah Odotei honed his political skills by starting as an astute businessman and a football administrator. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak on two occasions as well as Kumasi based King Faisal FC.

He gained mainstream recognition when he contested the erstwhile Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi on two occasions .

On how he manged to cross over from football administration to partisan politics, he said: "Every aspect of human life involves politics. I was in sports politics and now I'm in party politics and for me the underline principles are similar, it's all about appealing to people. It's about offering yourself to serve so it wasn't difficult for me to switch."

According to Odotei Obama, he has also delivered on his promise of securing jobs for the youth in La and this he has done in tandem with policies and vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the creation of NABCO, youth in afforestation and other job creation policies.