The demonstration which was supposed to come off tomorrow, Friday 12 has called off indefinitely.

The leader of the organisers, Nana Barimah Asamoah said on TV3 that they have decided to back down on their earlier plans because the secretariat has shown positive signals of fulfilling their demands.

According to him, some of them have since Wednesday started receiving their arrears and if they are paid up by next week, they will not demonstrate again.

The graduates, who have been enrolled on eight different modules of the the programme, have been working since its inception in November last year but say some have not received their promised GH¢700 monthly stipend for which reason they had planned to embark on a nationwide demonstration.