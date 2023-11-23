Nana Addo has hijacked NPP — Buaben Asamoa

According to him, the government led by Nana Addo has taken over, adding that the personality of the president is overbearing and he controls the party.

In an interview with Citi TV on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the former Communications Director expressed concern that the party had strayed from its original ideals.

He said "The NPP that I knew in the beginning is not the NPP that exists now. The party has become divided by heavy factionalism. Essentially, it's become divided by the executive."

His reactions come after the party accused him, along with three others, of openly canvassing support for defeated flagbearer aspirant Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and had their membership revoked for breaching the party’s constitution.

The four, Hopeson Adorye, a defeated parliamentary candidate; Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary; Boniface Abubakar Saddique, a former Zongo Minister; and Yaw Buaben Asamoa, are reported to have declared their support for Alan Kyerematen, a former NPP presidential aspirant who cut ties with the ruling party to form the "Butterfly Movement," following his dismal performance at the NPP Super Delegates Conference to elect its flag bearer for the 2024 general elections.