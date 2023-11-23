He said the party has become divided by heavy factionalism.
Nana Addo has hijacked NPP — Buaben Asamoa
Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former Adentan Member of Parliament who was sacked from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of hijacking the party.
Recommended articles
According to him, the government led by Nana Addo has taken over, adding that the personality of the president is overbearing and he controls the party.
In an interview with Citi TV on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the former Communications Director expressed concern that the party had strayed from its original ideals.
He said "The NPP that I knew in the beginning is not the NPP that exists now. The party has become divided by heavy factionalism. Essentially, it's become divided by the executive."
His reactions come after the party accused him, along with three others, of openly canvassing support for defeated flagbearer aspirant Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and had their membership revoked for breaching the party’s constitution.
The four, Hopeson Adorye, a defeated parliamentary candidate; Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary; Boniface Abubakar Saddique, a former Zongo Minister; and Yaw Buaben Asamoa, are reported to have declared their support for Alan Kyerematen, a former NPP presidential aspirant who cut ties with the ruling party to form the "Butterfly Movement," following his dismal performance at the NPP Super Delegates Conference to elect its flag bearer for the 2024 general elections.
Seen as political turncoats, they have incurred the wrath of the NPP's constitution, which says they cannot be members, and declared their support for a different presidential candidate.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh