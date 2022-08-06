Babies with sharp teeth: We have people in NPP who don't respect — Boakye Agyarko

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Agyarko said "Let's speak the truth, some of the things we are doing now are like that of the NDC. You see some of the things and you are like aren't these the actions of the NDC? For instance, the fight during elections, if not now I have never seen or heard before. It was done by the NDC in Koforidua. But today during the party's primary we have a similar happening. Also 'babies with sharp teeth' that was with Rawlings who was complaining about the small kids in the NDC party who do not respect, today, we have some in our party."