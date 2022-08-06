He claimed some elements in the party constantly used to denigrate and vilify the character and the incessant attacks on the elders in the NPP adding that it will be chaotic before the 2024 general elections.
Babies with sharp teeth: We have people in NPP who don't respect — Boakye Agyarko
Boakye Agyarko, former Minister for Energy has expressed his disdain for some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He described the members of the NPP as 'babies with sharp teeth'.
According to him, the NPP is behaving like the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and doesn't have any regard for elderly people.
Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Agyarko said "Let's speak the truth, some of the things we are doing now are like that of the NDC. You see some of the things and you are like aren't these the actions of the NDC? For instance, the fight during elections, if not now I have never seen or heard before. It was done by the NDC in Koforidua. But today during the party's primary we have a similar happening. Also 'babies with sharp teeth' that was with Rawlings who was complaining about the small kids in the NDC party who do not respect, today, we have some in our party."
He admonished the elders in the NPP to take steps to address the issues raised before damage is caused to the party.
