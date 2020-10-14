He said "We have too many ministries" adding that under the NDC government he ruled the country with only 23 ministries.

He cited the Ministry of Procurement under Nana Addo as a duplicate to take over the job of the National Procurement Authority, stating that it's a Ministry created by the government to enrich themselves and asked "Why would you have a Ministry of Procurement? It's just duplication."

He said he will scrap some of the ministries the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration introduced if the NDC is voted back into power in 2021.

The administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has 125 ministers, over 30 more ministers more than its predecessors.

The ministries listed include the Ministries of Public Procurement, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Business Development, and Special Development Initiative, among others.

