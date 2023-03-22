Nana Addo's gov't has been utterly useless and reckless — Asiedu Nketia

Delivering what the NDC described as the "True State of the Nation Address", Nketia said the government has been "utterly useless".

According to him, "We, in the NDC, the only viable alternative to this bungling government, deem it necessary to straighten the records and expose the untruths presented to the nation through parliament by President Akufo-Addo and to highlight that our dire state is self-inflicted and deliberately so by this government."

"We, are certain in our minds, and believe the same to be true for all objective minds, that Ghanaians are experiencing excruciating hardships because the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has offered utterly useless and reckless governance in the last seven years," he added.

Nketia indicated that the government has shown no restraint in the level of recklessness in governance.