Antwi Bosiako, who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, said the projects being undertaken President Akufo-Addo is not for visionless people like the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

Chairman Wontumi said unlike the government of former President Mahama, President Akufo-Addo is ensuring that all projects started under him are completed to benefit Ghanaians.

He continued that "before President Akufo-Addo sets out to embark on a project, he spends time to know if we have enough resources to complete it" and added that "this is a hallmark of a competent President who isn't going to leave projects in an uncompleted state".

The Ashanti Regional Chairman was responding to claims by former President Mahama that if given the nod in the 2020 election, he will ensure that uncompleted projects started by the current Akufo-Addo government are completed.

He explained further that when you look at projects which has been started by President Akufo-Addo "you can easily tell that they are not meant for visionless people and people with limited minds".