The woes of Ofosu Ampofo is far from over when the CID invited him again for questioning in connection with kidnappings and market fires in the country.

A letter from the CID to the NDC Chairman explained that "Intelligence gathered indicates that some of these kidnappings and fire outbreaks are being orchestrated by unidentified groups, persons and individuals. Some of the persons picked up for interrogation and investigation have mentioned your name as part of a grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country."

It said "The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into cases of kidnapping and fire outbreaks in various parts of the country."

In February, Ampofo came in for strong criticism after an audio in which he was allegedly inciting violence leaked.

READ MORE: Ofosu Ampofo leaked tape: Politicians are controlling the CID - Asiedu Nketia

The NDC Chairman, on a tape allegedly urged the party's communicators to target the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

He is also heard allegedly inciting them to insult the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Emmanuel Asante.

However, the party said the harassment and malicious invitation of Ofosu-Ampofo is politically motivated.

According to the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi they will not honour the invitation.

He said the police are only pandering to the government's partisan politicking and attempts to disrespect the Chairman of the NDC.

Pulse Ghana

He told Accra-based Joy FM that "We are law-abiding citizens but we are not cowards... We will not cooperate with them. We will resist this oppressor’s rule."

He insisted that the millions in the party will not stand and watch their chairman harassed by the police.

"It has gotten to the place where we have to pull the breaks, draw the line and say enough is enough," Sammy Gyamfi noted.

A member of the legal team of the NDC Chairman, Edudzi Tameklo said: "If you Madam Tiwaa [CID boss] you have been instructed, for whatever reason, to play political games with the national chairman of the NDC, you must know that we are not second class citizens of this country and we are never going to permit our national chairman to be disgraced by Tiwaa Addo Danquah, it will not happen and we will not glorify this dubious invitation letter, they can do whatever they want to do."

"Why should he [Ofosu-Ampofo] honour this? When somebody is inviting you to come and assist and the person has already formed his opinion, why should you go and assist that person? If they are minded, they can go and prefer criminal summons, we will come to any court of law but this Nana Akufo-Addo-Gustavo Ghana police, with the greatest respect, nobody will honour this dubious invitation, it smacks of partisanship, it is not even funny," he added.

Flagbearer of the party, John Mahama also joined to defend Ofosu-Ampofo and described the series of police invitations to the NDC Chairman as a sign of desperation on the part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He cautioned the government that they may be setting a bad example.

READ ALSO: Ofosu Ampofo reports to CID headquarters over leaked tape

Addressing party faithfuls at Jamestown in Accra, he said "No amount of harassment of our National Chairman will save the NPP from defeat. Indeed, it is a sign of desperation that the Chief Executive of our party, the Chairman of our party is constantly being harassed by the Police Authority.

"...They should remember that in everything they do, they are setting a precedent. You cannot take any frivolous and vexatious investigation and be inviting the National Chairman of the biggest opposition every day to the CID headquarters on very useless allegations."