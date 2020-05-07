According to a letter signed by the NDC’s national chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the former Central Regional Chairman has consistently breached the party’s rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, the opposition NDC also on Wednesday, May 5, 2020, issued a statement, indicating that it has boycotted Accra based Peace FM’s radio show - Kokrokoo.

The NDC in a statement signed by its national communication office, Sammy Gyamfi, said the host of the show, Kwame Sefa Kai has for the past eight months not favoured the opposition party and several attempts to correct the anomaly has fallen on deaf ears.

“This decision has been occasioned by the unfair paneling system that the Production Team of that program has continuously foisted on the NDC over a number of months. Specifically, the reason for this boycott has to do with the unreasonable decision of the Producers and Host of the program to permanently reserve one (1) of the two (2) slots the party has traditionally had on Wednesdays on the show to Mr. Allotey Jacobs, who is often introduced by the host of the program as a “Social Commentator with strong leanings to the NDC,” ostensibly to spite the NDC.”

“In protest to this flagrant disregard for fairness by the Host and Production Crew of the program, the National Communication Bureau of the NDC has decided to cease the placement of party communicators on the “Kookrokoo” show forthwith.”