NDC condemns ineptitude and corruption in NPP govt's handling of African Games

The regrettable incident the NDC in a statement signed by the National Communications officer, Sammy Gyamfi said adds to a string of embarrassing occurrences that have marred the reputation of the ongoing games.

He said in a recent setback, Ghana’s Cycling Champion, Michael Naaba, was compelled to withdraw from the cycling competition when his personal bicycle, essential for the contest, malfunctioned shortly after the event commenced.

Additionally, Ghana’s Swimming Team opted out of the 4×100 relay final, citing undisclosed reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports suggested that Ghanaian athletes are discontented with the inadequate preparations and equipment provided for the games.

Pulse Ghana

Despite claims of significant financial investments by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government, with $195 million allocated for pre-games arrangements and an additional $48 million assigned to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for logistical support, Sammy Gyamfi said the outcomes have been far from satisfactory.

He stated that the NDC views the colossal expenditure as grossly disproportionate to the dismal performance and the negative image it has cast upon the nation.

The NDC, however, condemned the evident ineptitude and corruption within the current government, which have led to such embarrassing outcomes, further tarnishing Ghana’s reputation on the international stage and exacerbating economic woes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party pledged to address the scandal and hold the responsible authorities accountable upon assuming leadership in 2025 when the party assumes power.

In alignment with principles of transparency and accountability enshrined in Ghana’s Constitution, the NDC demanded the following actions:

1. Resignation or dismissal of the Minister of Youth and Sports:

The NDC called for the immediate removal of the Minister of Youth and Sports, holding him accountable for his evident incompetence, which has resulted in national embarrassment.

2. Dissolution of the Local Organising Committee (LOC):

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDC advocated for the dissolution of the LOC responsible for the organization of the ongoing All African Games, citing their failure to deliver on their mandate effectively.

3. Forensic audit of budget and expenditure: A comprehensive forensic audit into the budget allocation and expenditure related to the preparation and execution of the games is imperative to uncover any mismanagement or financial irregularities.