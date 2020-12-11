President Nana Akufo Addo Addo won the election after polling 6,730,587 votes, representing 51.302% of the total votes cast, while NDC's John Dramani Mahama polled 6,213,182 of the votes, representing 47.359%.

The NPP has lost most of its parliamentary seats including those it had snatched from the NDC in the 2016 election.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko took to his Facebook page to praise the opposition NDC, saying it “has every reason to be proud of what they have achieved in these elections”.

The NDC has rejected the presidential result announced by the electoral commission which saw president Akufo Addo win a second term to govern the nation for another four years.

The party is also challenging some parliamentary seats that have been declared in favour of the incumbent NPP, claiming it has won forty out of the two hundred and seventy five seats in the legislature.

Meanwhile, renowned senior journalist and political analyst, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has criticized Akua Donkor for being too eager to congratulate President Akufo-Addo even before the Electoral Commission declared the December 7 election results.

He questioned the aim of the Ghana Freedom Party’s candidate’s aim of being on the 2020 election ballot paper if she did not intend to win.

According to him, Akua Donkor’s loud jubilation at President Nana Akufo-Addo’s residence at Nima after he was declared the winner of the presidential election made mockery of her.

He then suggested that madam Donkor should have join president Akufo-Addo’s campaign team rather than pretend to be competing with him when in fac, she is ‘in bed’ with him.

He added that the action by Akua Donkor has shown how democratically unprincipled some persons parading as potential Ghanaian leaders are.

Akua Donkor paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at his residence in Accra on Wednesday, December 9.

The controversial politician went there to congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 presidential elections.

In a post on social media, Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency shared a video of Akua Donkor in Nana Addo's office.

Several media outlets have called the elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, estimating that he will win 51.7% of the total valid votes cast.

“What was she doing on the ballot; if she was so happy he won, why challenge President Akufo-Addo?” Kwesi Pratt queried.