The result of the parliamentary election there has been in dispute as candidates of both the NPP and the NDC claimed to have won, while alleging irregularities with the process.

Reports from that part of the Bono East region of Ghana showed violent scenes during the collation process and it got worse when the returning officer was about to announce the result and the winner of the parliamentary election.

A video in circulation shows how overexcited party supporters clashed with police and military officers as they tried to prevent the returning officer from performing his duty.

Meanwhile, some top-notch lawyers and senior party officials of the National Democratic Congress have kickstarted evidence gathering to prove their claim that the December 7 2020 election was rigged for the governing New Patriotic Party and its candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.

The NDC’s candidate, former President Mahama who has discredited the declaration of the incumbent President as the winner of the just-ended election hinted at challenging the outcome through every legitimate means until the will of the people is restored.

While addressing Ghanaians through a press conference in Accra on Thursday after the EC’s election result declaration, Mr. Mahama said the NDC would deploy its legal team to assist its determined party supporters in their fight against overturning the true outcome of the election.

"We are deploying an additional crack teams of lawyers and senior Party officials to support them. Also, in order not to leave any further infractions unaccounted for, the NDC will continue its meticulous audit of all presidential pink sheets to ensure that the verdict of the people is upheld," he said.

Now a video has emerged in which senior lawyers of the NDC are seen besieging the Techiman South office of the Electoral Commission to demand information about the election.

Lawyer Kwadzogah Adawudu, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Collins Dauda were among the delegation sighted in the video demanding documents from a returning officer who said he had sent all the documents to the regional office, so did not have a copy to give them.