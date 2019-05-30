According to the NDC MPs, the Short Commission's report presented to Nana Addo on March 15, 2019, must be made known to the public.

Ahead of the debate on the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill which was initiated by the government to tackle vigilante groups in the country, the Ranking Member of Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga said Nana Addo must publish the Emile Short Commission report.

He stated that "If he fails to publish the contents of the report, the decision to take part in the deliberations of the bill or not is going to be taken at the level of leadership and, so, for now we will not want to disclose what strategies are up our sleeves."

Addressing journalists in Parliament, Agalga noted that "When the time comes, we shall advise ourselves appropriately."

The Commission was set up by the President to investigate the violence that characterised the January 31, bye-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

The report is, however, yet to be made known to the public after it submitted it to the President.