Amidst the burning of tyres and chanting of war songs, they bemoaned the swearing-in of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a second term.

They also carried placards with inscriptions aimed at Madam Jean Mensa and the Electoral Commission.

The national leadreship of the NDC has rejected the results of the 2020 presidential elections and are challenging the results at the Supreme Court.

Prior to that, the party staged a series of demonstrations in different cities across the country.

On December 23, 2020 the Ghana Police secured an injunction banning the NDC from protesting in the capital city Accra.

The Police Command in a statement issued on December 23, 2020, explained that the prohibition order follows an affidavit filed by the Police upon receipt of notification from the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC, Kobina Ade Coker, on the party’s intentions to stage protests in constituencies across the Greater Accra region.

NDC supporters in Damongo

The statement said the Police cannot provide protection for the NDC during its protests because of “ongoing post-election and multifaceted security operations for the festive season and beyond.”

"The Accra Regional Police Command has secured a restraining order against the National Democratic Congress (NDC), from embarking on further protests and demonstrations in Accra," the statement said.

"In a matter between the Republic (Ghana Police Service) and National Democratic Congress and Kobina Ade Coker, the High Court, under Justice Elfreda Amy Dankyi (Mrs.), has prohibited all NDC intended protests from Sunday 20th December, 2020 - 10th January, 2021.