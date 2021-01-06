According to the party, the rites will ne held at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque Park in Accra.

During the elections, five people were reported dead in separate shooting incidents at some collation centres in the country.

The five deaths were recorded in the Odododiodio Constituency in the Greater Region, Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region, and Savelugu Constituency in the Northern Region.

Another victim of election shooting also died on December 16 at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after the deceased was shot by a military man at the Ablekuma Central collation centre on December 7.

Yesterday, the Minority in Parliament fumed at the omission of the killings in President Akufo-Addo's last State of the Nation address.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu bemoaned President Akufo-Addo’s failure to capture the death of five people in the elections in the final address of his first term.

Asiedu Nketia, NDC scribe

“This honourable house thanks the President for the message on the state of the nation…. Mr President, we leave our fractured democracy in your hands. Conspicuously lost in your speech is the loss of lives in Techiman and other parts of Ghana,” the Minority Leader stated.

The same sentiment was expressed by political science lecturer Professor Ransford Gyampo who criticized President Akufo-Addo for ignoring the election-related deaths in his address.

“A speech coming just after our election that witnessed some deaths should have contained some comment about the needless loss of lives, commiseration with the family of the departed, as well as some vow and commitment to resolving infractions of the law, with the view to forestalling the recurrence of such unwarranted deaths in any future elections,” a part of Gyampo’s statement reads.