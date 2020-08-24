He said the part will outdoor its policy document for the 2020 general election to the public this weekend.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra on Monday August 24, he said: "Our manifesto launch will be held on the 31st August and it will be held in Accra."

Sammy Gyamfi said the party has had its manifesto ready and presented to be launched weeks ago.

Ahead of the launch, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has been revealing some promises his next government will pursue.

John Mahama

The former president has pledged to legalize okada, make primary health care free and set up a $10 billion infrastructure fund to develop the country.