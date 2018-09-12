NDC to outdoor two new vigilante groups soon - Hannah Bissiw

news

A former Member of Parliament for Tano South and an aspiring National Women's Organizer for the NDC, Dr. Hannah Bissiw has hinted that the party is set to outdoor a new set of vigilante groups.

She said plans are far advanced to introduce two more groups that will be called "The Eagles", and "The Pythons".

The NDC introduced a vigilante goup "The Hawks" during their regional elections two weeks ago. Spotted in black t-shirts, the over 30 stoutly built men clashed with some Police officers who were at the venue to provide security for defeated Ashanti Regional Chairman aspirant, Joseph Yamin.

General Mosquito as he is popularly called opined that the emergence of groups like Hawks is “an appropriate natural response” to the failure of the Akufo-Addo government to rein in its party vigilante groups.

Speaking on Asempa FM's "Ekosii Sen" programme, Dr. Bissiw expressed delight for the formation of the groups by the NDC. She said the party has finally seen the light.

She said the intimidation and political vendetta will be history as the NDC prepares to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Civil society groups should shut up because I fully endorse them. NDC eagles, dragons and pythons will soon come” she added.