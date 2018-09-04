Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’

news

Former Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin, has outdoored a new vigilante group of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), known as the “Hawks”.

Mr. Yamin is reported to have stormed the NDC’s regional elections on Saturday with “macho men”, to the dismay of delegates.

Although the former deputy Sports Minister lost out on the party’s Regional chairmanship position to Nana Akwasi, it was the company he brought that raised eyebrows.

Spotted in black t-shirts with the inscription “The hawks”, the over 30 stoutly built men clashed with some Police officers who were at the venue to provide security.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, Mr. Yamin defended his decision to grace the NDC’s regional elections in the company of a vigilante group.

According to him, there is nothing wrong with organizing a vigilante group to provide security for political events.

He said the “Hawks” are not a disruptive group and will only be used “for the good of the party and the country.”

“What went into my defeat is something that I can tell. I am not sure we are trying to conclude that vigilantism in political parties should be discarded. These are people we call taskforce and they have a role to play," Mr. Yamin stated.

“Delegates play their role, taskforces play their role. Council of elders has their role. These are groupings within every political party and so we will continue to have our task force."

Meanwhile, there has been an increasing number of vigilante groups across the country, who are affiliated to both the NDC and the ruling NPP.

Most of these vigilante groups have been associated with looting, brutalities and destruction of state properties.