The Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa told Parliament's Committee that the use of Ghana Cards for registration is the only way to rid the voter register of the age-old problem of minors and foreigners.
NDC will oppose EC's move to use Ghana Card as sole ID for voter registration — Mahama
John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the party will offer the stiffest opposition to the Electoral Commission (EC) if it insists on the Ghana card as the sole form of identity in the registration of eligible voters.
According to her, the EC will discard the guarantor system for the continuous voter registration exercise.
She said contrary to the fears of the Minority in Parliament, the proposed CI would rather enhance the credibility of the Ghanaian voters' register.
She stated that it would engender confidence in the electoral process and make the registration of voters a continuous one.
The continuous registration process, Jean Mensa said will be inclusive as it will make it possible to capture all those who would otherwise have been excluded in a Limited Registration Process.
The use of the Ghana Card as the sole means of identification will prevent foreigners and minors from getting onto our voters register, she added.
The majority of Ghanaians have not provided any sound justification for the EC's proposed repeal of the guarantor system.
But Mahama addressing supporters of the NDC at Ho in the Volta Region over the weekend said the NDC will oppose any insistence on the part of the Electoral Commission (EC) to use the Ghana Card as the sole identification document for registration.
