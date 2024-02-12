NDC will oppose EC's move to use Ghana Card as sole ID for voter registration — Mahama

According to her, the EC will discard the guarantor system for the continuous voter registration exercise.

She said contrary to the fears of the Minority in Parliament, the proposed CI would rather enhance the credibility of the Ghanaian voters' register.

She stated that it would engender confidence in the electoral process and make the registration of vot­ers a continuous one.

The continuous registration process, Jean Mensa said will be inclusive as it will make it possible to capture all those who would otherwise have been excluded in a Limit­ed Registration Process.

The use of the Ghana Card as the sole means of identifica­tion will prevent foreigners and minors from getting onto our voters register, she added.

The majority of Ghanaians have not provided any sound justification for the EC's proposed repeal of the guarantor system.