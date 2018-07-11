Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NDC will put Blay in jail on return to power – Former DCE


275 Buses Controversy NDC will put Blay in jail on return to power – Former DCE

Mr. Blay has come under the spotlight after he spearheaded a move to buy mini buses for all of constituencies of the ruling NPP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay play

NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay

Former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region, Fusieni Donkor, says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will put Freddie Blay in jail once the party returns to power.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman’s purchase of 275 buses for all party constituencies constituted abuse of state funds.

READ ALSO: Ghana Beyond Aid?: China donates $300,000, 2 buses to Ghana's Foreign Affairs Ministry

The former DCE said it is most likely that the buses were funded by government and, for that reason, the NDC will make sure Mr. Blay ends up in jail when the party returns to power.

Former DCE of Sekyere Affram Plains, Fusieni Donkor play

Former DCE of Sekyere Affram Plains, Fusieni Donkor

 

“We are not believing whatever explanation and statement that is coming from the government or any state institution. We will just ensure that the next NDC government will put Freddie Blay into jail,” Fusieni Donkor said on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

“When NDC comes to power 2020, we will do a proper investigation and take the right action.”

Mr. Blay has come under the spotlight after he spearheaded a move to buy mini buses for all of constituencies of the ruling NPP.

All 275 mini buses are expected to cost $ 11.4 million when delivered, with a down payment of $3 million having already been made.

READ ALSO: 275 Bus Controversy: Blay tells critics to emulate NPP's business ideas

Meanwhile, The opposition NDC has called for an immediate forensic audit into the accounts of Mr. Blay over the purchase of the 275 buses.

They have also accused the NPP National Chairman of engaging in “historic levels of profligacy” which have brought shame to the entire country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Campaign Promise: 'One village, One dam' being implemented in the North - Hamid Campaign Promise 'One village, One dam' being implemented in the North - Hamid
Lawsuit: Kweku Baako drags Nana Addo to court over Charlotte Osei's sacking Lawsuit Kweku Baako drags Nana Addo to court over Charlotte Osei's sacking
Vote-Buying Allegations: Creation of new regions not intended to buy votes – Nana Addo Vote-Buying Allegations Creation of new regions not intended to buy votes – Nana Addo
National Development: Govt sets up cattle ranch to address Fulani menace National Development Govt sets up cattle ranch to address Fulani menace
Ghana Beyond Aid? China donates $300,000, 2 buses to Ghana's Foreign Affairs Ministry Ghana Beyond Aid? China donates $300,000, 2 buses to Ghana's Foreign Affairs Ministry
Ghana Card Saga: NPP plotting to rig 2020 elections - Minority Ghana Card Saga NPP plotting to rig 2020 elections - Minority

Recommended Videos

Politics: Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses Politics Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses
Inusah Fuseini: I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central
Politics: Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media Politics Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media



Top Articles

1 275 Buses Controversy Vote buying accusations against me very 'foolish'...bullet
2 270 Buses Controversy Freddie Blay didn't buy votes, he only helped...bullet
3 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo to tour the Volta Region for 3 daysbullet
4 NPP Delegates Conference Nana Boakye wins NPP youth organiser postbullet
5 NPP Delegates Conference Suspension of Afoko, Agyepong, Crabbe...bullet
6 NPP Delegates Conference You are wasting resources, UK...bullet
7 National Elections NPP should be happy I couldn't attend...bullet
8 Nationwide Tour I'm not stealing Mahama's projects -...bullet
9 EC Impasse We won't rest till Charlotte Osei is...bullet
10 2020 Polls Mahama denies choosing Dr. Asiama as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Newly-elected NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay
275 Bus Controversy Blay tells critics to emulate NPP's business ideas
Emile Short
Visa Scandal Publish report that exonerated Pius Hadzide - Emile Short to Akuffo-Addo
National Organiser of NPP, Sammy Awuku
NPP Delegates Congress I funded 200 motorbikes; why can’t Blay provide 275 buses? – Sammy Awuku
Agenda 2020 Akufo-Addo will seek re-election in 2020 – Gabby Otchere-Darko assures