NDC will put Blay in jail on return to power – Former DCE

Former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region, Fusieni Donkor, says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will put Freddie Blay in jail once the party returns to power.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman’s purchase of 275 buses for all party constituencies constituted abuse of state funds.

The former DCE said it is most likely that the buses were funded by government and, for that reason, the NDC will make sure Mr. Blay ends up in jail when the party returns to power.

“We are not believing whatever explanation and statement that is coming from the government or any state institution. We will just ensure that the next NDC government will put Freddie Blay into jail,” Fusieni Donkor said on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

“When NDC comes to power 2020, we will do a proper investigation and take the right action.”

Mr. Blay has come under the spotlight after he spearheaded a move to buy mini buses for all of constituencies of the ruling NPP.

All 275 mini buses are expected to cost $ 11.4 million when delivered, with a down payment of $3 million having already been made.

Meanwhile, The opposition NDC has called for an immediate forensic audit into the accounts of Mr. Blay over the purchase of the 275 buses.

They have also accused the NPP National Chairman of engaging in “historic levels of profligacy” which have brought shame to the entire country.