news

The Chinese Embassy has donated $300,000 to fund the renovation of Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The amount was presented in a form of a dummy cheque to Foreign Affairs minister, Shirley Ayorkor Boatchway.

READ ALSO: 275 Bus Controversy: Blay tells critics to emulate NPP's business ideas

China’s Ambassador-designate to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang, also announced a donation of two Chinese buses to the Ministry, in addition to the $300,000.

According to him, the rich Asian nation is bent on demonstrating its commitment to supporting Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“In order to demonstrate the Chinese government’s commitment to supporting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, the Chinese government decided to grant 2 million RMB in cash, which is equivalent to US$302,311, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana,” Shi Ting Wang said during the presentation.

He added that the aim of the donation was to help improve “capacity building” at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“The Chinese Embassy in Ghana also decided to donate two mini-buses to the Ministry. I believe that these donations will help the capacity building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana.

“H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo has confirmed to attend the Summit. The Chinese Embassy will work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana in preparation to ensure that H.E. President Akufo-Addo’s trip to China will achieve substantive results,” Shi Ting Wang stated.

READ ALSO: Visa Scandal: Publish report that exonerated Pius Hadzide - Emile Short to Akuffo-Addo

Despite the impressive nature of the gesture from the Chinese Embassy, it seems to have been at variance with President Akufo-Addo’s ‘Ghana beyond aid’ mantra.

The President has consistently held that he is bent on transforming Ghana into a country that does not rely on donor support to survive.

However, the latest acceptance of a donation from China only suggests that the nation is far from realising this goal.