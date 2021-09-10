According to him, Mahama only urged the party supporters to be ready to battle with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections but doesn't mean violence.
John Dumelo backs Mahama's 'do-or-die' mantra
The 2020 parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has backed remarks made by the 2020 presidential candidate of the party, John Mahama, that the 2024 elections will be a do-or-die affair, especially at the polling stations.
He said the statement made by Mahama means that the NDC has learnt from its mistakes, hence it will do all it can to prevent the party from being cheated the second time in 2024.
In a Twitter post, he said "Simply put, elections must be won at the polling stations. We will protect the ballot box with all we have. We won’t cheat but we won’t allow ourselves to be cheated."
Despite pressure mounted on Mahama to retract and apologise over his do-or-die mantra, he [Mahama] said he still stands by his comment.
Speaking on Moonlite FM in Sunyani, he said "It is an idiomatic expression. In the English Language, we have idioms in there. I think those who left school early do not understand idiomatic expressions. Do or die means a critical assignment you have, and you must do the needful or perish. What it means is that [officials of the] NDC shouldn't wait and go to the Supreme Court again."
"So we have to do whatever we need to do at the polling station and the collation centres. So I won't retract. The next election for NDC is going to be a do-or-die affair because we have to do the right thing at the polling stations. So I'm telling all our party executives that they must be at the polling stations and make sure the right thing is done. They must also be at the collation centres and make sure the right thing is done," he stressed.
