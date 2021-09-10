He said the statement made by Mahama means that the NDC has learnt from its mistakes, hence it will do all it can to prevent the party from being cheated the second time in 2024.

In a Twitter post, he said "Simply put, elections must be won at the polling stations. We will protect the ballot box with all we have. We won’t cheat but we won’t allow ourselves to be cheated."

Despite pressure mounted on Mahama to retract and apologise over his do-or-die mantra, he [Mahama] said he still stands by his comment.

Speaking on Moonlite FM in Sunyani, he said "It is an idiomatic expression. In the English Language, we have idioms in there. I think those who left school early do not understand idiomatic expressions. Do or die means a critical assignment you have, and you must do the needful or perish. What it means is that [officials of the] NDC shouldn't wait and go to the Supreme Court again."