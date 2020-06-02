According to the group, the EC's decision to compile a new voter register is creating tension in the country and asked the Asantehene to intervene.

"...we want Otumfuo and the council to step in early by calling the EC and the agitated political parties to reach a compromise decision to avert any future disturbances...do not want any Ghanaian to be disenfranchised even if the exercise takes off as planned," the group said.

The petition was presented to the Asantehene and the council by the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, and the Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson.

Franklin Cudjoe speaking to the media after the presentation said "We are not against registration for people to vote but the cost claim the EC makes does not justify procurement of a new register...the existing biometric registration machines are fit for running the 2020 general elections."