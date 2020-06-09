He was reportedly arrested by plain cloth security men during a live interview with Accra-based Hot FM.

Agyei, who many have described as a pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) pastor, in expressing his displeasure over the EC's decision to compile a new voters' register, went berserk with unprintable words.

In a viral video on social media, Apostle Adjei was heard hurling offensive words against Jean Mensa amid curses.

He made the comments at a gathering which had about 10 people in attendance as a tag on the video read "#Kick out Nana" with the NDC TV logo.

Watch the video below: