The EC said it has decided to go ahead with plans to compile new voters register after a meeting with IPAC which the NDC suggested it would be expensive to compile.

The NDC said there were no consultations with the EC to compile a 2020 voters' register.

But Dr. Bossman Asare accused the NDC of engaging in "partisan wrangling".

"We, the Commission we are not going to engage in any partisan pandering.

"If we at the Commission are convinced that the register is bloated, we will go ahead and do the right thing. That is why we are here," he told Accra-based Joy FM.

Kweku Baako speaking on the development called the controversy between the EC and NDC a "storm in a teacup".

He told him [Dr. Bossman Asare] to follow in the stead of his predecessors and do better as regards his relations with the political parties.

He added that the EC consulted the political parties as it has always done on key electoral matters and advised Dr Bossman to "watch his choice of words" and "body language".

He mentioned Charlotte Osei and Afari Gyan as former EC bosses he should learn from.

"Afari Gyan appealed to the parties to at least have at least one permanent representative on IPAC to ensure consistency and institutional memory. He remarked that there had sometimes been tension at IPAC meetings due to the individual advantages that people expected but the dialogue was always important as it brought about the best for all. He said IPAC will become stronger in the future because of the greater involvement and transparency it brings to the electoral process.

"The law is on his side when he talks about something not being binding on the commission relative to the exercise of his mandate but if we go through the history and what we’ve done with the election architecture, without IPAC, without the cooperation of the political parties, without the involvement of civil service organisations, I’m not sure this country will be where it is today.

"He is liable to critique, not that it hasn’t happened before. There were times Afari Gyan was tough and hard. 2006, especially the NDC was complaining about bloated voters register. There’s a way to talk about it, if you knew they were going to come back to IPAC meeting, obviously, there was something wrong with the drafting here. If I were him, I won’t go about on air talking about my mandate being that iron rocked in the constitution, I will wait for them to come to an IPAC meeting and deal with it well.

"Charlotte Osei and Afari Gyan had similar problems but Afari Gyan learned how to handle it eventually, that’s the process I’m talking about. The EC has a higher responsibility not to engage in public ranting with the parties but the parties must bury the suspicions," Kweku Baako said on Newsfile on Joy FM.