The EC made this known in a statement signed by the Chairperson, Jean Mensa, on March 4, 2019.

"Any person who wishes to replace a lost, defaced, or a damaged voter's ID Card is required to pay a fee of five Ghana Cedis (5 GHC) at any of the Ghana Commercial Bank branches across the country," the statement said.

Applicants are required to submit receipt of payment to the District Office of the Commission where the applicant is registered for the issuance of a new ID Card, the statement further said.