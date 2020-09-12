According to the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the La Dadekotopon constituency, the thought to ambush the controversial MP in parliament and beat him up followed some ethnocentric comments he made against Gas and Ewes ahead of the 2012 elections.

Namoale said he was so pained by the widely condemned comments made by the tough-talking MP that he resolved to take the law into his own hands.

“Kennedy Agyapong once passed some poor comments about Ewe’s and Ga’s which got me very angry. Out of anger, I hatched a plan with Nii Afotey Agbo to ambush Kennedy and beat him up in parliament,” Adomonline.com quoted him as having said on Accra-based Happy FM. “He was fortunate time passed and the pain healed.”

Namoale was sharing his view on how Kennedy Agyapong has summoned by a High Court judge, Sulemana Issifu for contempt after he called the judge “stupid” and threatened to deal with him, following an injunction he had granted against him over a piece of land.

The ex- La Dadekotopon lawmaker cautioned Mr Agyapong to be measured in his conduct and utterances, saying that a treason charge against him in 2012 can be triggered anytime if he continues to toe such lines.

“The treason trial is still active since he was charged at the wrong court. I will plead with him, the tribalism and ethnocentrism aren’t a good thing. We are one Ghana so I will plead with him to stop those acts,” he added.