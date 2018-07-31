news

The Member of Parliament for the Kpone Katamanso Constituency, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo has chided government for abandoning some major educational infrastructure projects initiated by the Mahama -led administration in the Kpone Katamanso constituency.

The Kpone Katamanso constituency currently has only two secondary schools to meet the secondary educational needs of an ever-growing population of students passing out from the many Junior High Schools in the constituency.

One of the only two schools, however, lacks the needed infrastructure for making teaching and learning effectively.

The Kpone Katamanso Secondary Technical School in Gbetsila shares a compound with the Ghana Fire Service with an unroofed container as its administrative office. Tetteh is the Head Master of the school.

But the MP of the area, Nii Laryea Afotey Gbo is pointing accusing fingers at the current government for failing to continue with the construction of a secondary school and a Teacher Training College in the constituency.

The District Chief Executive of the Kpone Katamanso district at the official opening of the secondary technical school in Gbetsile promised government's commitment to developing the infrastructure needs.

The Chief of Gbetsile who has been the major financier of the new school called on all stakeholders to support the school and other educational projects in the constituency.