No country works 24 hours; even God who created the world sleeps at night - NAPO

Speaking at campaign rally in Accra, NAPO said “It is not possible, there is no country in the world that works 24 hours. Even God who created the world sleeps at night.”

He said though Dr. Bawumia can be labelled as a mate, he will do well than former President John Dramani Mahama if given the nod to lead Ghana.

Dr. Prempeh said some ‘mates’ tend to have experience more than chief drivers.

He argued that some experienced leaders are thieves and liars and their subordinates prove to be better than them.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s statement is in response to a call by John Mahama to Ghanaians to vote for an experienced leader in the 2024 general elections.

Mahama calls on Ghanaians to vote for an experienced leader

During a community engagement as part of his Greater Accra regional campaign, Mahama slammed Bawumia and the NPP over what he described as a “failed attempt” to turn the attention of Ghanaians from the NDC’s manifesto launch by engaging the media a day after the launch.

Mahama accused the NPP flagbearer of being dishonest in his encounter with the media.

“Our youth do not have the luxury of time. Because our youth are the future and they are also present. They don’t have the luxury of trial and error, this one will come and try, dump us in the ditch and the driver’s mate will come and take it and try again and crash us even further into the ditch.

“We need experience, we need someone who has done it before. We need a licensed driver to take over the vehicle and move the vehicle to where God has destined,” he stated.