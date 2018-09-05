Pulse.com.gh logo
NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself


Misconduct NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself

The party executives said they could no longer watch on as the DCE continues to make the party unpopular in the district.

play

The Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Sawla in the Northern region are demanding the immediate removal of the District Chief Executive (DCE) Lawal Tamimu.

This comes after the wife of the DCE allegedly assaulted the party's constituency chairman, Mohammed Fuseini, who came to the residence DCE to demand a refund of money he borrowed the latter.

The party executives said they could no longer watch on as the DCE continues to make the party unpopular in the district.

The constituency chairman accused the DCE of incompetence and misconducts.

He also accused the DCE was awarding contracts to himself, sidestepping their authority, neglecting and disrespecting the party in the district.

He said "If you go to Kooyiri D/A primary he went to do  the renovation himself, if you come to Sawla township, three (3) toilets he did the renovation by himself. Go to Sawla community center, Zogbeni JHS, if you go to Kole the same thing and he and his wife are having six (6) school feeding contracts.

"As for consultation it is zero percent; it’s out. He runs the party as if it’s he and his wife’s company. He has made the party unpopular. The party is not attractive because he does things alone. Wherever he is going he does go with the executives."

He added: " Recently he was going to d a thank you tour and he was going alone and we have never seen such a thing. He just neglected the board completely. We tried to bring him on board but still, he’s not ready to listen to us."

He explained how the wife of the DCE attacked him.

He said he went to demand an amount of GH¢37,000 he borrowed the DCE during his confirmation session last year. 

According to him, the DCE has failed many times to pay back the money so he went to the residence in the company of two other party executives to demand for the money when the melee happened.

