Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primaries


According to Rawlings, some winners used money and other material inducements, to win votes.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings play

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has described as shameful what he described as vulgar inducement at the just ended regional primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said the scourge of monetization which has engulfed our body politic was still manifested at the NDC primaries.

According to him, some winners used money and other material inducements, to win votes.

In a statement, Rawlings urged supporters of the NDC to be on the lookout for those "self-centred personalities" who managed to slip through to win positions and "not allow such people to dilute, contaminate and weaken the progress that has been made."

READ MORE: Vote for committed executives – Rawlings urges NDC delegates

He also congratulated the winners and called on members of the party not to rest on their oars after the successful conclusion of the regional elections but work towards confronting the bigger challenges facing the party.

Below is the full statement:

Following the conclusion of Regional elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at various centres across the country, I wish to congratulate all members of the party for a generally incident-free conduct of the process.

My congratulations also go to all who deservingly won their positions through the pursuit of the party’s ideals of truth and integrity.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings play

Former President Jerry John Rawlings (Right)

 

I must commend delegates who defied the shameful and vulgar inducements by some candidates and their sponsors, and defiantly chose to elect those whose commitment and dedication to the party is unquestionable.

While the results of the elections are a good indication of the sense of purpose of delegates and the membership of the party at large, we cannot rest on our oars.

The scourge of monetisation which has engulfed our body politic was still manifest in many of the last Regional elections. Some victors won through monetary and material inducements instead of a commitment to the ideals of the party.

We have to be on the lookout for self-centred personalities who managed to slip through the net due to revolting levels of monetary influence. Let us not allow such people to dilute, contaminate and weaken the progress that has been made.

READ MORE: Mahama signs Kofi Annan's book of condolence

As a party that seeks to rebuild and strengthen itself, it is imperative that we see the results of the last elections as a small step towards confronting the bigger challenges facing the party.

As we work towards the selection of national executives, we should be guided by the enormity of the obstacles well-resourced individuals with parochial agendas will place in our way. We have to confront these stumbling blocks and ensure that the image and strength of the party comes first.

With dedication, teamwork, truth and integrity, the party will once again rise to its once envious position in Ghana’s political climate.

