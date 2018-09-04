NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cash

news

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communicators in the Eastern region have declared an indefinite boycott of all party communication if they are not paid for their operations in the constituency.

According to the communicators, they sacrificed their resources to campaign for the party to win in the 2016 elections.

"We fought a lot for the party to win massively and its unprecedented but we are still using our own resources to run the party," the grassroot NPP communicators said in a press statement issued to the media.

Per the statement by the group, "Now the party is in power so we can no longer use our resources to run the party again" calling on the Executives of the party to be advised accordingly, else they’ll take the necessary action.