NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cash


Grievances NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cash

According to the communicators, they sacrificed their resources to campaign for the party to win in the 2016 elections.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communicators in the Eastern region have declared an indefinite boycott of all party communication if they are not paid for their operations in the constituency.

"We fought a lot for the party to win massively and its unprecedented but we are still using our own resources to run the party," the grassroot NPP communicators said in a press statement issued to the media.

READ MORE: Faceless gov't appointees' attempts to sabotage current BOST MD exposed

Per the statement by the group, "Now the party is in power so we can no longer use our resources to run the party again" calling on the Executives of the party to be advised accordingly, else they’ll take the necessary action.

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

